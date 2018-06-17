× Two injured in York City shooting

YORK, Pa — Two people are in stable condition after an early morning shooting in York City.

Police responded to the 500 block of West Market Street around 1:00 a.m. for reports of a shots fired.

Investigators say that they found one victim at 539 West Market Street with gunshot wounds, and another at 539 West Market Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to York Hospital where they are in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.