× Advisory for commuters accessing Interstate 83 SB from Route 22 WB near Colonial Park

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– An advisory on new traffic patterns has been issued for commuters that are used to accessing Interstate 83 SB from Route 22 WB near Colonial Park.

On Sunday, June 17, the left lane to turn onto the southbound ramp to southbound Interstate 83 was removed, and the ramp to southbound Interstate 83 from Route 22 WB was closed.

There is now a detour in place that directs motorists north on Interstate 83, then north on Interstate 81 to turn around at the Exit 72 interchange with Mountain Road.

That will lead motorists back south on Interstate 81 and south on Interstate 83, but there are a number of alternate routes that can be applied to whatever is convenient to your destination.

In addition to those changes, the ramp from Route 22 WB to Interstate 83 NB was reopened, and Route 22 WB traffic was shifted to the right and onto the new bridge.

Motorists are being encouraged to plan ahead and allow additional time in their travel planes to adjust to the new construction project.