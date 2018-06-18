Area Agency on Aging helping seniors beat the heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The mercury outside is rising. As the temperature soars near triple digits, Dauphin County's Area on Aging is making sure its senior citizens are staying cool.

The Dauphin County Area Agency on Aging has taken proactive steps in making sure this vulnerable population was taken care of before the hot weather arrived.

“We try to be proactive by reaching out to our clients throughout the year making sure they have fans or air conditioners," said Robert Burns, director of Dauphin County Area Agency on Aging. "So we don’t get into a situation like today and find out somebody who is at risk does not have that.”

Any seniors in a pinch left without air conditioning can seek refuge in one of more than a dozen senior centers in Dauphin County, opening up their doors to help people get a break from the heat.

“They’re open as early as seven in the morning, said Burns."Most open at 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. and normally stay open until 4 p.m. So if somebody does not have air conditioning in their home, the senior center would be a great option to take them through 4 o’clock.”

The Dauphin County Area Agency on Aging will be giving out free air conditions and fans to people who qualify. You can contact them at (717) 780-6130. A list of senior center locations and hours of operation are listed below: