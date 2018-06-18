× Barry Trotz steps down as coach of the Washington Capitals

WASHINGTON — Fresh off of leading the Washington Capitals to their first-ever Stanley Cup, Barry Trotz is stepping down as the Caps’ head coach after he and the front office were unable to come to terms on a new contract extension, according to Sportsnet hockey reporter Elliotte Friedman.

Sources: Barry Trotz is stepping down as head coach in WASH. Please follow the thread… — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 18, 2018

But they could not come to terms. Trotz is now a free agent, as WASH will grant permission to other teams who want to talk to him. 3/3 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 18, 2018

Trotz, 55, just completed his fourth season as head coach in Washington, where he compiled a 205-89-7 record and won three Metropolitan Division titles. The Caps just defeated the Los Vegas Golden Knights to capture hockey’s biggest prize, ending years of playoff frustration.

Before coming to Washington, Trotz spent 15 seasons as coach of the Nashville Predators, where he went 557-479 with 60 ties and 100 overtime losses.

The team released a statement Monday afternoon.

Barry Trotz informed the organization today of his decision to resign as head coach of the Washington Capitals. We are obviously disappointed by Barry’s decision, but would like to thank Barry for all his efforts the past four years and for helping bring the Stanley Cup to Washington. Barry is a man of high character and integrity and we are grateful for his leadership and for all that he has done for our franchise.