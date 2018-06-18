× Couple charged with engaging in sex acts in Carlisle cemetery

CARLISLE — A Carlisle couple is facing summary charges of open lewdness and disorderly conduct after police say they were engaging in sexual activity in a cemetery.

Allison Morton and Matthew Shirk, both of Carlisle, were charged after police investigated a report of trespassing in the Molly Pitcher Cemetery at South Bedford and East South Streets at 11:27 a.m.

Both were charged via summons, according to Carlisle Police.