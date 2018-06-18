× Dauphin County commissioners activate heat emergency plan for Monday

HARRISBURG — Dauphin County Commissioners and the county’s Area Agency on Aging are activating a heat emergency plan for Monday and are urging older adults, particularly those with asthma, heart or lung diseases and other health concerns to be aware of the potentially dangerous conditions brought on by high temperatures.

The National Weather Service predicts temperatures will reach the 90s, with a heat index of around 100 degrees, the commissioners said in a press release.

“We are reaching out to senior citizens who have health concerns, live alone, or have limited mobility to make sure they are safe and offer assistance,” county commissioner George P. Hartwick III said. “We’re also making air conditioning units and fans available to adults age 60 and over who qualify for services.”

Hartwick encouraged senior citizens to seek refuge from the high temperatures at the following area senior center:

Bistline Senior Center, 1291 S. 28th Street, Harrisburg, Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

B’Nai B’rith Senior Center, 130 Third Street, Harrisburg, Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

East Hanover Senior Center, 8848 Jonestown Rd., Grantville, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friendship Senior Center, 5000 Commons Drive, Harrisburg, Monday – Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Heinz-Menaker Senior Center, 1824 North 4th Street, Harrisburg, Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hoy Senior Center, 301 Mohn Street, Steelton, Monday – Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jewish Community Center, 3301 North Front Street, Harrisburg, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lick Towers Senior Center, 1301 North 6th Street, Harrisburg, Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lykens Senior Center, 200 West Main Street, Harrisburg, Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Millersburg Senior Center, 109 Edward Drive, Millersburg, Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mohler Senior Center, 25 Hope Drive, Hershey, Monday – Friday, from 8 am. to 4 p.m.

Rutherford House Center, 3300 Parkview Lane, Harrisburg, Monday – Friday, from 8 am. to 4 p.m.