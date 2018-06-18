× Dennis Green to be inducted into Minnesota Vikings’ Ring of Honor

MINNESOTA– A Dauphin County native is set to be immortalized in the Minnesota Vikings’ Ring of Honor this season.

Dennis Green, who died in 2016 at the age of 67, was the Vikings’ Head Coach from 1992 to 2001.

During that time, Green won the second most games in franchise history (97), won four division titles and advanced to the NFC Championship Game in 1998 & 2000.

On Monday, the team announced that Green will be inducted into the Ring of Honor before its September 23 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Vikings’ co-owner Mark Wilf released the following statement on Green’s induction: