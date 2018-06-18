× FOX43 to host Independence Day Celebration, broadcast Long’s Park fireworks on Sunday, July 1

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– FOX43 is hosting an Independence Day Celebration during the July 4 holiday weekend.

From 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., the following members of the FOX43 team will host a meet and greet at Long’s Park in Lancaster (all are subject to change):

Evan Forrester

Ali Bradley

Jackie De Tore

Todd Sadowski

Chris Garrett

On Sunday, July 1 at 8:30 p.m., Evan Forrester and Ali Bradley will be live from Long’s Park in Lancaster to catch all of the Independence Day festivities including live music that will be capped off with a fireworks display.

Tune into FOX43 to catch the celebration that will be followed by FOX43 News at 10.