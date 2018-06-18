× Harrisburg couple charged with stealing catalytic converter from vehicle

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — A Harrisburg couple is being charged with the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked on the grounds of a business on the 3400 block of North 6th Street in the early morning hours of June 13, according to Susquehanna Township Police.

Jason M. Roden and Jillian Kepler were both charged in the incident, which occurred around 3:30 a.m., police say.

According to police, officers conducting foot patrols in the area spotted movement on the grounds of the business and went to investigate. The officers caught Roden in the act of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle, police say. He allegedly ignored several verbal commands to stop and fled the scene, according to police. The officers pursued and eventually caught Roden, who still had the catalytic converter in his possession.

A short time later, Harrisburg City Police apprehended Kepler, who was sitting in a vehicle in the area of the crime, allegedly waiting to pick up Roden. She allegedly attempted to elude police before being taken into custody, police say.

Roden was charged with theft, resisting arrest, and possessing the instruments of crime. Kepler was charged with theft and conspiracy, according to police.