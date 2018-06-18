Hazy, hot and humid start to the week on Monday, with a couple thunderstorms possible

HAZY, HOT and HUMID: The heat and humidity continue to pump in for Monday, with a strong ridge of high pressure in place. It’s a warm and stuffy start with hazy sunshine. Temperatures begin in the 60s to lower 70s. Plenty of sunshine warms the region fast through the morning. A Heat Advisory goes into effect for the region during the afternoon for oppressive conditions. Temperatures reach the upper 80s to lower 90s during the afternoon. It’s still very sticky too, so heat indices feel like the upper 90s to lower 100’s. Air Quality could cause some concerns for those with sensitive lungs or respiratory illnesses. An isolated thunderstorm is possible later during the afternoon in a few spots, but many are dry. Through the night, a cold front drops down from the north, bringing the chance for some overnight showers and thunderstorms. Lows are warm and stuffy, with readings in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

NOT AS HOT, UNSETTLED TOO: Tuesday brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms as the cold front slows and stalls just south of the region. The best timing would be later during the morning until about midday. The humidity comes down a bit briefly, with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the middle 80s. Thunderstorm chances linger into Wednesday as well as another wave moves across the boundary. Temperatures are near 80 degrees. The humidity remains in place. Thursday, the first official day of summer, brings appropriate weather. There’s plenty of sunshine, along with warmth and low humidity levels. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend outlook looks unsettled for the region. Friday should be dry, with sunshine leading to more afternoon clouds. There’s a small chance for a late day shower or storm. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s. Saturday brings the chance for showers and some thunderstorms. Temperatures are near 80 degrees. Sunday looks fairly similar, with continued chances for showers and some thunderstorms. Highs are in the upper 70s to lower 80s, perhaps a touch higher depending on whether or not sunshine can sneak into the region.

Have a great Monday!