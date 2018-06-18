× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (June 18, 2018)

It’s the hottest day so far this year and health organizations in Central PA are sending out warnings, cautioning people to take extra steps to ensure their safety as the heat continues.

Tonight, FOX43’s Grace Griffaton speaks to a local doctor about the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, the recommendations to stay safe, and how people in Lancaster County are beating the heat.

Also, Harrisburg University is preparing to unveil its new e-sports team and it’s never too early to start training potential future athletes.

This week the university is hosting its first gaming boot camp for high school students.

Expect more at 10 from FOX43’s Jack Eble on how kids are hoping to perfect their craft and how a classroom component aims to teach students skills outside of the computer.