Lancaster County shelter encourages cat adoptions during kitten season

LANCASTER COUNTY -- Area shelters are becoming flooded with kittens and cats during what is widely know as kitten season. Kitten season starts in spring and peaks in June.

The Pet Pantry of Lancaster County says they are being forced to turn away kitten surrenders because of the number of cats already at their shelter. They are encouraging locals to adopt a cat or kitten to help alleviate the problem.

During kitten season, the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County says they are staying true to their mission of helping those in need in the community. The Pet Pantry offers a pet food bank program and low cost spay/neuter and vaccination programs.

Dr. Bryan Langlois, a veterinarian at the shelter says that getting your cat spay or neutered is one of the best things you can do to help put a stop to over crowded shelters.

You can donate to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County this Friday, Saturday and Sunday during their "Free the Vet" fundraiser. During the 3-day stretch Dr. Langlois will lock himself in a cage at the shelter to encourage donations and adoptions.

More information about the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County can be found by visiting http://petpantrylc.org/.

FOX 43's Lynda Weed visited the shelter to meet some of the adoptable cats and kittens.