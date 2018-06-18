× Lancaster Police seek help in identifying stabbing suspect

LANCASTER — Lancaster Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect in a stabbing that occurred Saturday at 4:41 p.m. on the 200 block of Juniata Street.

According to police, the 58-year-old victim is in critical but stable condition at an area hospital after sustaining a laceration to his abdomen. The victim told police he was stabbed by a black man wearing a black, short-sleeved t-shirt and black pants.

Police reviewed surveillance video taken from Lancaster Safety Coalition cameras in the area and found one image of the possible suspect.

The footage appears below:

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police Det. Adam Dommel at (717) 735-3361 or by email at dommela@lancasterpolice.com. Tipsters can also contact the Lancaster Bureau of Police switchboard at (717) 735-3300, Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913 or anonymously send a tip via text message by texting LANCS and the message to 847411.