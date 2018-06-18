× Waynesboro man accused of sending illicit messages, images to teen girl

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 27-year-old man is accused of sending illicit messages and images to a teenage girl.

Nickers Beauchamps, of Waynesboro, was arrested Monday on 11 felony counts, which include sexual abuse of children, unlawful contact with a minor and unlawful use of a communication facility.

In April, residents of Clay County, Florida discovered illicit images on the cellphone of the 16-year-old teen, according to a State Police release. The victim reported to police that she had been involved in a long-term online relationship with Beauchamps. Clay County detectives observed numerous illicit messages and images allegedly sent between the two, the release states.

In June, Clay County detectives requested the assistance of State Police and on the 13th, Beauchamps was located and interviewed. A search warrant was also executed on his phone.

Charges were filed following the investigation.