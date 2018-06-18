× Man facing charges after traffic stop in Lancaster County reveals active warrant, drugs

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after a traffic stop revealed there was an active warrant for his arrest and that he was in possession of drugs.

Dwayne Wright, 38, is facing drug possession and driving while privilege is suspended/revoked among other related charges.

On June 12 around 11:10 p.m., police stopped a Ford Focus in the first block of W. Vine St. in Lancaster for an expired registration.

Police identified the driver as Wright, who was found to have an active warrant for his arrest, and a suspended driver’s license.

Authorities searched Wright’s vehicle and found cocaine, marijuana, and materials consistent with packaging and sales of controlled substances, according to police.

Police also found a Hi-Point .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun and a stolen Kahr Arms 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

Due to a previous conviction, Wright is not legally allowed to possess firearms.

Wright was held at Lancaster County Prison on the detainer from PA State Parole before being arraigned on June 17.

His bail was set at $500,000 and he remains at Lancaster County Prison.