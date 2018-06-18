Man wanted in connection to murder of 20-year-old arrested, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY — The man wanted in connection to the shooting death of 20-year-old Jawan Washington in March has been captured, Harrisburg Police Commissioner Thomas Carter confirms to FOX43.

Charles Williams was taken into custody following a SWAT situation in Williamstown.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to an apartment complex on Maple Lane after Williams refused to leave the residence when U.S. Marshals Service Task Force members were attempting to arrest him on murder charges, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office confirmed. The Dauphin County Critical Response Team was deployed and after several hours, they were able to convince Williams to surrender.

This stems from an incident on March 24 when Washington was shot several times inside a vehicle behind Double D’s Bar on South 19th Street in Harrisburg. Washington was pronounced dead at Harrisburg Hospital.