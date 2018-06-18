× Nationals acquire closer Kelvin Herrera from Royals

The Washington Nationals announced Monday that the club has acquired right-handed pitcher Kelvin Herrera from the Kansas City Royals.

In return, the Royals will receive three minor league players: infielder Kelvin Gutierrez, outfielder Blake Perkins and right-hander Yohanse Morel. Though, Gutierrez had been on the Nationals’ 40-man roster.

Herrera, 28, has 14 saves and a 1.05 ERA so far in 2018. In 25 2/3 innings of work, the closer has struck out 22 batters and issued only two walks. Opponents are hitting just .207 against him.

Washington’s current closer, left-hander Sean Doolittle, has a 1.47 ERA and 18 saves on the season.

The Nationals are 3.5 games back from the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves.