NJ firefighters issue vivid reminder of why it’s a bad idea to park in front of a fire hydrant

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — After finding a car illegally parked in front of a hydrant, a group of firefighters decided to teach its owner a lesson.

The New Jersey firefighters responded to a house fire in Hamilton Township on Thursday, CNN affiliate WPVI reported. When they reached the scene at about 1 a.m., flames were coming from the top floor of the home but an Acura sedan was blocking the hydrant they needed to use to put it out.

So, they got a little creative.

The firefighters smashed two of the car’s windows and weaved the hose through the vehicle. Then they posted a photo of the car to the Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters Facebook page along with a not-so-subtle caption reminding people not to make the same mistake.

“This is what happens when you park in front of a hydrant,” reads the widely shared post. “Reminder, it is against the law to park in front of a fire hydrant.”

The firefighters quickly shut down the blaze, and no one was injured.

The car and its owner didn’t fare so well after getting hit with the parking ticket and the costs of replacing the two windows. Parking within 10 feet of a fire hydrant comes with a $54 fine, according to New Jersey laws.