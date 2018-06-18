Police: 3 suspects passed $320 in counterfeit cash to cover Walmart purchases at Lancaster store

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police are seeking help in identifying three suspects accused of passing $320 in counterfeit money at a Lancaster County Walmart.

According to police, the incident happened on May 25. Three men entered the Walmart store on the 2000 block of Fruitville Pike at 3:49 p.m. They gathered various items and paid for them with counterfeit money at checkout.

Anyone with information on the three suspects is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.