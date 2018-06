× Police seek help in identifying Harrisburg retail theft suspect

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking help in identifying a retail theft suspect.

On June 17, a black man entered the Giant Store on Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg and allegedly stole 25 packs of Tide Pods and 5 one-gallon bottles of Tide detergent.

The store’s losses are in excess of $550.

If you can identify the above pictured suspect, you’re asked to notify Lower Paxton Township Police.