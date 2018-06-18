Police seek help in identifying suspect in retail theft case

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police are seeking help in identifying a man accused of stealing nearly $70 worth of gasoline from a Sunoco A-Plus convenience store on the 1200 block of Lititz Pike last Thursday.

According to police, the pictured suspect entered the store at 4:27 p.m. and pre-paid for $6.12 worth of fuel. He then returned to his vehicle, a dark SUV, pumped a total of $75.45 worth of gasoline into it, and drove off without paying for the difference — a loss of $69.33.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Manheim Township police at (717) 569-6401.