Road work on Route 743 in Lancaster County to begin Sunday, PennDOT says

ELIZABETHTOWN, Lancaster County — A project to resurface a 6.5-mile stretch of Route 743 from Route 230 (Market Street) in Elizabethtown to Route 441 in East Donegal Township will begin on Sunday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The contractor will adjust its work schedule to an overnight milling and paving operation on the project, PennDOT says.

Some sections of Route 743, locally known as Maytown Road, average nearly 5,400 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route, PennDOT says. Motorists may encounter lane shifts, with flaggers directing traffic through the work zone, during daylight hours for tree trimming and other preparatory work.

Starting June 24, an overnight detour will be in place Sunday through Friday, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., as crews conduct milling and asphalt paving operations over the next several weeks.

During operations where a 10-foot-wide lane cannot be maintained, a detour will direct traffic around the work zone using Route 772, Colebrook Road, Harrisburg Avenue, Anchor Road, Route 230, and Maytown Road. The work is scheduled to be completed by the end of September, PennDOT says.

Pennsy Supply, Inc., of Annville, Lebanon County, is conducting the $2,762,070 contract on behalf of PennDOT.