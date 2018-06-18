Isolated shower or thunderstorm threatens early, not as hot, and humidity lowers for your Tuesday

UNSETTLED, NOT AS SCORCHING

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible during the evening and overnight. Temperatures are warm in the 90s and slowly drop to the 80s during the evening. It`s a stuffy, muggy night with lows only dropping to the lower and middle 70s. A cold front drops south early morning keeping isolated showers, and a possible thunderstorm or two, around until lunch time. Afternoon readings are not as hot in the middle 80s. The humidity lowers through the afternoon. Thunderstorm chances return Wednesday, as a wave develops across the front, which is nearby to our south. Highs are in th e upper 70s.

Thursday, the first day of the summer solstice, brings brighter skies. Summer officially arrives at 6:07 AM. It is a more comfortable day with lower humidity levels. Highs top out around the lower and middle 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Unsettled conditions expected into the weekend. Friday is quiet and still mostly dry, however, clouds increase by afternoon and evening. An evening stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Temperatures are in the lower and middle 80s during the afternoon. The humidity increases too. There is a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday. It is not as warm with highs near 80 degrees. While there is still a threat for showers and storms Sunday, it is warmer and more humid with plenty of dry hours early. Highs are in the middle 80s. A cold front settles just south keeping a stray thunderstorm chance around for Monday. Most of the day is dry. It is warm with highs in the middle and upper 80s.

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist