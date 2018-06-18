Tips on how to stay safe and cool during the heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- People throughout Central Pennsylvania took full advantage of Monday's warmer weather.

While it can be fun, doctors are warning the extreme heat can also be dangerous.

Some people beat the heat by making a splash at the Lancaster County Swimming Pool at 1050 Rockford Road in Lancaster.

“We’ve gone in the pool to stay cool!" said Carson Beiler, a young swimmer.

A lot of people said the same thing about Monday’s weather.

“Just like really hot. It’s hard to cool down," said Braylon McCain, a swimmer.

“It’s too hot, too, too hot," said Nilsa Bautista, who spent the day with family.

Bautista kept her cool by staying in the shade and hydrating.

“Drinking a lot of water, a lot of water. I don’t usually drink a lot of water, but today is the day!" she said.

But what about drinking sodas and alcoholic drinks on a hot day? Doctor Ryan Wennell of Lancaster General Health says balance is key.

“It’s important to keep those electrolyte fluids and the water in the background in addition to those drinks you mentioned," said Dr. Wennell.

One way to know if you’re properly hydrated, check the color of your urine.

“If your urine is clear, that’s classically, you’re hydrated," he explained.

For anyone staying active when it’s hot outside, Dr. Wennell recommends adjusting your body to the heat over a 10-14 day period.

“Gradual progression so if you know you’re going to be in a scenario - 'hey, I’m going to be running a race this weekend', or a big 5k walk with the Breast Cancer Foundation or whatever you’re walking with, super important to try and get yourself out and acclimate yourself to that," he added.

If someone does get too hot, experts say a dip in cool water, like a pool, can decrease a person’s body temperature.

They also recommend finding shade as soon as possible.

“Staying in shade whenever you have an opportunity, like don’t stay in the sun too long. Go to the shade for a little while and then go back into the water," said Angel Rivera.

The people most at risk? Dr. Wennell says children under 16 and adults over the age of 65.

Some adults say if they can’t find a place to cool down, it’s best to just chill in the AC.

“Try to stay within the air conditioning, cause the heat does get to you, and the older you get, the easier it is to get heat stroke," said Randy Bowersox, a member at Lancaster County Swimming Pool.

The most common illness on a hot day? Dr. Wennell says heat cramping.

There are some signs a person is getting overheated, including becoming disoriented, dizzy, and not being able to physically keep up with an exercise, if a person was being active.

If drinking fluids and getting cover in the shade doesn't improve a person's condition, Dr. Wennell says to contact medical professionals as soon as possible.

As for tasty treats, like ice cream, they too can be good in moderation; however, too much of ant sugar on a warm day can give a person an upset tummy. The key, again, is balance.

For more information on heat illnesses from Dr. Wennell, you can read his blog