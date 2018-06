Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Ankyloglossia or tongue tie is a little-understood condition affects thousands of children and adults.

It is when the tongue is ankylosed or tied to the floor of the mouth by a piece of thin tissue called a frena.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Dr. DeLisa Williams and Hygienist Kristin Good from Smilebuilderz stopped by the set to offer more on the condition.