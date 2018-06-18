Two people injured after Sunday night crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Two people were injured and a road was closed after a three-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to police.

Emergency dispatch received a reported crash call around 9:50 p.m. on June 17.

Crews responded to East Berlin Road at Big Mount Road in Paradise Township.

According to the Northern York County Regional Police Twitter, two people were injured and the road was closed.

The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide details as they become available.

Paradise Twp: Three vehicle crash blocking East Berlin Rd at Big Mount Rd. Two injuries. Road closed. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/azSEgF9Rdu — NYCRPD (@NYCRPD) June 18, 2018