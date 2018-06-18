× Two women arrested on drug charges in Hanover

YORK COUNTY — The York County Drug Task Force arrested two women on drug charges Friday morning in Penn Township.

Katelyn Michaels, 24, and Chelsea Nance, 25, were taken into custody after officers served a search warrant at Michaels’ residence in the 100 block of Breezewood Lane, according to a news release. Both women were at the home when the warrant was served.

Drug Task Force members seized approximately 50 grams of cocaine, 25 grams of heroin, drug packaging materials and $16,000 in cash, the release states. Michaels’ Acura TL was also seized.

Michaels and Nance, of Westminster, Maryland, are charged with possession with the intent to deliver controlled substances.

Penn Township Police and Hanover Borough Police assisted the Drug Task Force with this investigation.