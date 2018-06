× Vehicle found on its side after Sunday night crash in West Hempfield Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Crews responded to the scene of a crash on Sunday night.

Authorities say the crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. on June 17 at Old Chickles Hill Road in West Hempfield Township.

According to the West Hempfield Fire/Rescue Facebook page, one vehicle was found on its side and one patient in the roadway.

It’s unclear if that person was transported to the hospital.