VP Mike Pence to stop in Philadelphia for Republican Governors Association event

WASHINGTON D.C. — Vice President Mike Pence will be making a stop in Philadelphia tomorrow, according to a news release issued by the Office of the Vice President.

Vice President Pence is set to attend a Republican Governors Association (RGA) event. Air Force Two is scheduled to arrive in Philadelphia around 4:45 p.m., the release says.

Earlier in the day, the vice president will be in New York, attending an event for a United States representative and visiting a steel plant to discuss the positive impact of President Donald Trump’s tax reform policies, the release states.