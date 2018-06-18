× Waynesboro man arrested after providing juveniles with marijuana

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Waynesboro man is facing charges after providing juveniles with marijuana.

Tyler Noll, 21, is facing two counts of corruption of minors and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child among other drug related offenses.

On April 7 around 11:30 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop of a green Dodge Truck on Emmitsburg Road near Ridge Road in Cumberland Township.

Police identified the driver as Noll, and detected the odor of marijuana in the vehicle.

It was found that Noll was in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police were also able to determine that Noll was driving while under the influence of drugs.

At the time of the traffic stop, there were two juvenile passengers in the truck that were both under the influence of marijuana.

Noll admitted to providing the juveniles with drugs, and was arrested.

Now, he is facing charges.