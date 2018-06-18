× York Springs woman will serve up to 20 years in prison for shooting death of boyfriend

ADAMS COUNTY — A York Springs woman will serve up to 20 years in prison for the shooting death of her boyfriend.

Shawna Harman Lacoste, 39, was sentenced Monday to six to 20 years. She pleaded guilty to criminal homicide on May 1.

Lacoste fatally shot Tracy Williams on March 19, 2017 at a residence in the 800 block of East Berlin Road. Just before midnight, Lacoste called Adams County 911 requesting emergency personnel because she had just shot her boyfriend in the chest.

Upon arrival, Pennsylvania State Police found Williams deceased.

During an interview with personnel at Gettysburg Hospital, Lacoste repeatedly said that she had intentionally shot Williams.