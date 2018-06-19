× Conestoga woman facing charges after allegedly overdosing with 1-year-old in vehicle

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Conestoga woman is facing charges after allegedly overdosing on heroin in her vehicle with her 1-year-old child present.

Erica McCue, 33, is facing endangering the welfare of children and public drunkenness charges for her role in the incident.

On June 17 around 4:00 p.m., McCue was found inside her vehicle in the 500 block of South Conestoga Drive in Lancaster.

The vehicle was not running and the windows were closed while it was about 90 degrees at the time.

McCue’s 1-year-old child was inside the vehicle as well.

She was arrested and will now face charges.