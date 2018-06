× Department of Defense announces death of U.S. Navy sailor

The Department of Defense announced Tuesday the death of a U.S. Navy sailor who was deployed in support of Special Operations Command Forward – East Africa for U.S. Africa Command.

Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew I. Holzemer, of Tennessee, died June 17 at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, as a result of a non-combat related incident.

The incident is under investigation.

Source: U.S. Department of Defense