First Scratch-and-Sniff Stamps Debut June 20

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Postal Service is providing customers of all ages with a treat for their senses with the release of its first scratch-and-sniff stamps on Wednesday, June 20. The aroma of the Frozen Treats Forever stamps will remind customers of the sweet scent of summer when mailing and receiving letters of love, friendship, party invitations and other correspondence.

The stamps will be dedicated June 20 at 6 p.m. CDT at the Thinkerychildren’s museum in Austin, TX. The event is free and open to the public.Followers of the U.S. Postal Service’s Facebook page can view the ceremony live at facebook.com/USPS. Share the news on Facebook and other social media using the hashtag #FrozenTreatsStamps.

Customers may pre-order the stamps now at this link for delivery shortly after the release.

“The Frozen Treats stamps offer the latest innovation in stamp design, which means you can add the sweet scent of summer to your cards and letters,” said U.S. Postal Service Vice President of Finance and Planning Luke Grossmann, who will dedicate the stamps. “It’s a fun way to enjoy the stamps, but it’s even more fun to share the experience with your friends and family.”

Scheduled to join Grossmann in the dedication are Thinkery Chief Executive Officer Patricia “Trish” Young Brown, Forefront Networks, Austin Ice Cream Festival Producer Veronica Castelo and Steel City Pops Events Manager Oliver Thomas. Austin Postmaster Corey Richards will serve as master of ceremonies.

“The Thinkery children’s museum is the place to be this summer in Austin and on June 20th we are excited to share with our visitors some fun STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) -based activities including designing your own stamp and popsicle stick building challenges to commemorate the Frozen Treats stamps and Thinkery’s play-based learning,” said Young Brown.

The stamps feature illustrations of colorful, icy pops on a stick. The tasty, sweet confections come in a variety of shapes and flavors.

Ice pops are made by large manufacturers, home cooks and artisanal shops. In recent years, frozen treats containing fresh fruit such as kiwi, watermelon, blueberries, oranges and strawberries have become more common. In addition, flavors such as chocolate, root beer and cola are also popular. Some frozen treats even have two sticks, making them perfect for sharing.

This booklet of 20 stamps showcases the work of Margaret Berg of Santa Monica, CA, depicting whimsical watercolor illustrations of frozen treats. Each of the 10 stamp designs includes two different treats. The words “FOREVER” and “USA” appear along the bottom of each stamp.

Art director Antonio Alcalá of Alexandria, VA, designed the stamps with Leslie Badani of Alexandria, VA.

Frozen Treats are First-Class Mail Forever stamps that will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

Stamp ideas welcome

The public is encouraged to submit stamp suggestions. Visit the Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee website for details on the stamp selection process and instructions for submitting suggestions in writing. Due to the time required for research and approval, ideas for stamp subjects should be received at least three years prior to the proposed release. Each submission should include pertinent historical information and important dates associated with the subject.

Ordering First-Day-of-Issue Postmarks

Customers have 120 days to obtain first-day-of-issue postmarks by mail. They may purchase new stamps at local Post Office facilities, at The Postal Store usps.com/shop or by phone at 800-STAMP-24. They must affix the stamps to envelopes of their choice, address the envelopes to themselves or others and place them in envelopes addressed to:

Frozen Treats Forever Stamps

USPS Stamp Fulfillment Services

8300 NE Underground Drive, Suite 300

Kansas City, MO 64144-9900

After applying the first-day-of-issue postmark, the Postal Service will return the envelopes through the mail. There is no charge for postmarks up to a quantity of 50. For more than 50, customers are charged 5 cents each. All orders must be postmarked by October 20, 2018.

Ordering First-Day Covers

The Postal Service also offers first-day covers for new stamps and stationery items postmarked with the official first-day-of-issue cancellation. Each item has an individual catalog number and is offered in the USA Philatelic Publication and online at usps.com/shop. Customers may register to receive a free USA Philatelic Publication online at usps.com/philatelic.

Philatelic Products

The following Philatelic products are available at usps.com/shop.

681700, Frozen Treats Booklet, $10.00

681706, Press Sheet, $80.00

681710, Digital Color Postmark Keepsake, $11.95

681716, First Day Cover (set of 10), $9.40

681721, Digital Color Postmark, $16.50

681730, Ceremony Program, $6.95

681734, Memento, $19.95

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

SOURCE: US Postal Service