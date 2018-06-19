FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Trooper Brent Miller of the Pennsylvania State Police is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

Joseph Keith Zaun, DOB: 07/08/81, 36-Years Old (6’0” 315 lbs, Brown Eyes, Brown Hair)

Wanted: Theft by Deception, Bad Checks

Location: Conewago Township, Dauphin County

Incident Date: Oct. 2013

Charges Filed: Nov. 18, 2013

2. Alphonso Williams JR, DOB: 06/21/90, 27-Years Old (6’03”, 175 lbs, Brown Eyes, Black Hair)

Wanted: Contraband; Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Trial or Punishment; Institutional Vandalism; Disorderly Conduct

Location: Keystone Corrections Center, 7201 Allentown Blvd, West Hanover Twp, Dauphin County

Incident Date: June 8, 2018

Charges Filed: June 8, 2018