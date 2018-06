Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY -- It has been a tough few weeks for the Dover Township Volunteer Fire Department.

On June 6, Grant Froman, a longtime member of the department, died while working on a fire department vehicle. And this past Friday, 18-year-old Chase Hartlaub was killed in an off-duty car crash.

This evening, the community came out to show their support as a fundraiser was held at Brewvino in Dover.

A portion of the food sales were donated to the department.