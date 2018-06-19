Jersey Auction to Benefit LGBT Center at Pride Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa--- On Wednesday, The York Revolution and The Starbucks York Roasting Plant will have a York Revs Jersey auction during Pride Night at PeoplesBank Park. This will benefit the LGBT Center of Central Pa. Revolution staff members will accept bids on the game-worn jerseys until the 5th inning. The winning bidders will receive their jerseys from Revs players on the field immediately following the evening’s game against the Road Warriors.

For more information about the jersey auction, log on to this website: http://www.yorkrevolution.com