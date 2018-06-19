Lancaster man facing charges after allegedly stabbing man in abdomen

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a man in the abdomen over the weekend.

Jose Gomez, 26, is facing criminal attempt homicide charges for the incident.

On June 16 around 4:40 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Juniata St. in Lancaster for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, police found a 58-year-old Lancaster man with a laceration on his abdomen.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is listed in critical but stable condition.

The above video showed a brief image of the suspect, who was wearing a black short sleeve T-Shirt and black pants.

On June 18 around 4:30 p.m., police received a tip that a person matching the description of the stabbing suspect was seen in the area of E. Orange St. and N. Lime St.

The tip specifically noted that the caller had seen the video released earlier in the day and that the suspect may be wearing the same clothing as shown in the video.

Around 4:35 p.m., police spotted a man matching the description in the 200 block of Church St.

He was identified as Gomez, and was found to have an active bench warrant for his arrest.

Gomez was taken into custody, and a criminal complaint was filed against him.

He was awaiting preliminary arraignment as of 9:50 a.m. on June 19.