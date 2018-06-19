× Lancaster man wanted in connection to 2009 homicide

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is wanted in a 2009 homicide case.

Carl Hunter Sr., aka “Low”, 50, is wanted on criminal conspiracy, manufacturing of a controlled substance and criminal homicide charges.

On Friday, December 18, 2009, police responded to a home in the 400 block of W. Lemon St. for a stabbing around 11:15 p.m.

The victim, Michael Evans, was found with a stab wound to the torso.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment but died as a result of his injuries.

The Lancaster County Coroner ruled Evans’ death as a homicide.

A warrant had been issued in 2009 for Hunter on the criminal conspiracy, manufacturing of a controlled substance charge, but he was not located or apprehended on that warrant.

An investigative grand jury, convened last year by Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman, heard testimony on the case. The grand jury has subpoena power, but not indictment ability. In this case, the panel ultimately issued a presentment, or a recommendation that charges be filed based on testimony heard.

According to the presentment, Evans was killed amidst a marijuana grow operation involving himself and others. Police found marijuana plants at the West Lemon Street home, where Evans lived with a roommate.

Hunter went to the home on the night of Dec. 18, 2009, to discuss something with Evans regarding the grow operation. Hunter was an acquaintance of a female also involved in the grow operation.

During the discussion, Hunter stabbed Evans in the torso with a pair of scissors. Evans’ roommate was present and provided information.

Multiple individuals with knowledge of the incident and/or grow operation identified Hunter – known as “Low” – from a photo array.

On June 18, 2018, a criminal complaint was filed against Hunter, charging him with criminal homicide in the death of Evans.

A warrant has been issued for Hunter in the investigation.

Hunter stands about 5’11” tall and weighs about 225 lbs.

He has a tattoo on his left forearm that reads “Darlene.”

Anyone with information on the investigation or the location of Hunter is asked to contact Det. Odenthal at 717-735-3352.

A $1,000 reward is offered for information that leads to Hunter’s capture.