Lancaster Wegmans store announces grand opening date

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Wegmans Food Markets today announced it will celebrate the grand opening of its Lancaster store at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 23. Wegmans Lancaster is a 120,000 square-foot supermarket located at The Crossings at Conestoga Creek in Manheim Township, on the southwest corner of Harrisburg Pike and Route 30.

“With hiring and training well underway, we’re thrilled to begin the countdown to Sept. 23,” said Store Manager Jimmy Bellis.

The new store will employ 475 people in full- and part-time jobs. Recruitment began in February and is ongoing for remaining part-time positions. Available jobs span departments throughout the store, including sushi, pizza, bakery, prepared foods, produce, deli and charcuterie, cheese, meat, seafood, day and overnight grocery, and cashiers. Job seekers may apply online at www.wegmans.com/careers or call 717-358-9494 for more information.

Wegmans is a family-owned company known for unparalleled customer service, the freshest products and ingredients, restaurant-quality prepared foods, an abundant selection of products, and consistent low prices. Among the store’s highlights are indoor and outdoor seating for nearly 300. It’s Wegmans’ first Pennsylvania location with The Burger Bar , a family-friendly, casual restaurant that serves delicious burgers, fresh salads, flavorful sandwiches, specialty milkshakes, soup, and sides. Of the 60,000 items offered storewide, more than 4,000 are organic.

“This store is years in the making,” said Bellis. “We’re grateful to the Lancaster community for welcoming Wegmans with open arms and are eager to begin serving customers here.”

SOURCE: Wegmans