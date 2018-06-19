× Man accused of driving under the influence had front tire missing on vehicle

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 21-year-old man is accused of driving under the influence with a passenger side front tire missing, according to the East Earl Township Police Department.

On June 1, Lancaster County dispatched relayed information to police that a blue Dodge truck was driving without a tire. The witness, who first reported the truck, followed the vehicle from East Earl Road, in the area of Musser Road, to Springville Road from Division Highway, the affidavit says. As the truck passed, the officer wrote in the affidavit that he observed the vehicle “leaning to the passenger side, and sparks coming from the passenger side.”

The officer then turned around to follow the truck, but it also turned around, now traveling north in the 1200 block of Springville Road. Shortly after turning around, the Dodge became disabled and the officer stopped in front of the vehicle, observing that the front tire was missing, the affidavit adds.

The officer ordered the driver out of the car and immediately detected an odor of an alcoholic/intoxicating beverage coming from the man, the affidavit states. The driver identified himself as Nathaniel Beiler.

When asked if he had been drinking, Beiler — who stumbled while exiting the vehicle — allegedly told the officer that he was. In the affidavit, the officer noted that Beiler “exhibited bloodshot eyes and had slurred speech while answering.”

Police say Beiler failed to pass the field sobriety test before being taken into custody for driving under the influence.

At the station, Beiler allegedly became disruptive and combative, refusing to the chemical test for breath as well as to sign the implied consent form.

Beiler faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving.

A summons of arrest was issued June 7.