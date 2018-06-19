× Man accused of raping 8 year-old girl in foster care

SILVER SPRING TWP., Cumberland County, PA. — A Silver Spring Twp. man is accused of raping and videotaping an 8 year-old girl while she was in his care. Police say Shane Mehaffie, 48, was supposed to be taking care of the girl, a foster child, while her foster mother was vacationing in the Dominican Republic last summer.

The girl’s foster mother became suspicious and contacted police in January of this year. The girl was in Mehaffie’s home because it was used as a respite home for fosters when the foster family was unavailable to provide care or when they were travelling. The victim told police how Mehaffie raped her and videotaped her, according to court documents. The victim also told police Mehaffie would threaten her.

While searching Mehaffie’s computer, police found an image of suspected child pornography.

Mehaffie faces a host of charges, including felony rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, corruption of minors, indecent assault, child pornography, three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault and misdemeanor indecent assault. He was arraigned last week and posted bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 20th.