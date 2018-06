DAUPHIN COUNTY — A 54-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection to alleged sexual offenses against a minor.

Lemuel Marrero-Juarbe was taken into custody at his residence in Harrisburg. He faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, incest, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor.

Dauphin County Children and Youth Services, and the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.