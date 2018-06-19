Morning showers and rumbles for Tuesday, then drier with lower humidity levels for the afternoon

NOT AS HOT, UNSETTLED TOO: Tuesday brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms as a cold front slows and stalls just south of the region. The best timing for showers is the morning (especially earlier in the morning) until about midday. With that said, the day starts very warm and soupy, with isolated showers. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible. Temperatures begin in the 70s. It’s much drier for the afternoon, with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the middle 80s. The humidity levels come down as well through the afternoon. The overnight period is dry and partly clear. Temperatures fall into the upper 50s to middle 60s. Humidity levels remain low. Thunderstorm chances linger into Wednesday too as another wave moves across the front. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The humidity boosts back up a bit.

NICE START TO SUMMER: Thursday, the first official day of summer, brings appropriate and very pleasant weather. There’s plenty of sunshine, along with warmth and low humidity levels. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s. Friday should be dry, with sunshine leading to more afternoon clouds. There’s a small chance for a late day shower or storm that we continue to monitor. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s once again.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend outlook appears unsettled for the region. Saturday brings the chance for showers and some thunderstorms. Temperatures are near 80 degrees. Sunday looks fairly similar, with continued chances for showers and some thunderstorms. Highs are in the lower to middle 80s, perhaps a touch higher depending on whether or not sunshine can sneak into the region. Monday is drier with a stray thunderstorm chance. Temperatures are in the middle 80s.

Have a great Tuesday!