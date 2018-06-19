Olivia’s cooks up General Tassou’s Mandarin Chicken Served over pineapple jasmine rice

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
General Tassou’s Mandarin Chicken Served over pineapple jasmine rice
Citrus Teriyaki Sauce:
1 cup pineapple juice
1 cup soy sauce
3 tbsp freshly chopped garlic
3 tbsp freshly chopped ginger
3 tbsp honey
2 tbsp brown sugar
5 tbsp Mirin
1 mandarin orange zested & juiced
1 lime zested & juiced
1 lemon zested & juiced
Put all ingredients in a small pot and bring to a boil. Add cornstarch slurry (4 that’s cornstarch & 4 oz water mixed together). Simmer for approx 3 mins. Remove from heat.
Cocktails:
Coconut mule
Ciroc coconut vodka
Crabbys ginger beer
Creme of coconut
Fresh squeezed lime
Crystallized ginger garnish
Fill glass w ice. Add coconut vodka, fresh squeezed lime, & Creme of coconut, shake. Top off w ginger beer & garnish w crystallized ginger. Enjoy!
Poolside party punch
Bacardi dragon berry rum
Parrot bay passion fruit rum
Maui blue schnapps
Pineapple juice
Sour mix
Sprite
Pineapple garnish
Fill glass w ice. Add all ingredients (except the sprite), shake. Top off w sprite & garnish w fresh pineapple. Enjoy!!