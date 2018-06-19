Olivia’s cooks up General Tassou’s Mandarin Chicken Served over pineapple jasmine rice

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

General Tassou’s Mandarin Chicken Served over pineapple jasmine rice

Citrus Teriyaki Sauce:

1 cup pineapple juice

1 cup soy sauce

3 tbsp freshly chopped garlic

3 tbsp freshly chopped ginger

3 tbsp honey

2 tbsp brown sugar

5 tbsp Mirin

1 mandarin orange zested & juiced

1 lime zested & juiced

1 lemon zested & juiced

Put all ingredients in a small pot and bring to a boil. Add cornstarch slurry (4 that’s cornstarch & 4 oz water mixed together). Simmer for approx 3 mins. Remove from heat.

Cocktails:

Coconut mule

Ciroc coconut vodka

Crabbys ginger beer

Creme of coconut

Fresh squeezed lime

Crystallized ginger garnish

Fill glass w ice. Add coconut vodka, fresh squeezed lime, & Creme of coconut, shake. Top off w ginger beer & garnish w crystallized ginger. Enjoy!

Poolside party punch

Bacardi dragon berry rum

Parrot bay passion fruit rum

Maui blue schnapps

Pineapple juice

Sour mix

Sprite

Pineapple garnish

Fill glass w ice. Add all ingredients (except the sprite), shake. Top off w sprite & garnish w fresh pineapple. Enjoy!!