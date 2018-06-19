Orioles option top prospect catcher to the minor leagues

TORONTO, ON - JUNE 8: Chance Sisco #15 of the Baltimore Orioles pauses to examine his bat as he bats during the eighth inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 8, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE– The Orioles have optioned one of their top prospects to the minor leagues.

The team demoted C Chance Sisco over the weekend after struggling offensively, defensively and reportedly with sleep.

Sisco, 23, was hitting .218 with 2 HR’s and 16 RBI’s over 47 games this season.

He has consistently ranked among the team’s top prospects over the past few seasons.

Instead, the Orioles will roll with catchers Caleb Joseph and another top prospect, Austin Wynns.

