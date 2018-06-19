× Phillies option struggling closer to minor leagues

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies made a surprising move on Monday, sending the team’s struggling closer to the minor leagues.

The team optioned P Hector Neris to Triple-A on Monday, and replaced him on the active roster with lefty reliever P Austin Davis.

Neris, 29, is struggling at the Major League level for the first time in parts of four seasons.

After serving as the team’s closer last season, Neris came into 2018 with a hold on the closer’s role.

However, he has been unreliable in 30 appearances this season, carrying a 6.00 ERA over 27 innings.

Neris has struck out 35 batters over his limited innings, but he has been plagued by the home run ball.

So far in 2018, Neris has given up eight home runs despite giving up only nine all of last season.

The team is hoping that a trip to Triple-A will help Neris regain confidence and command of his pitches, especially his trademark splitter.

Davis, 25, will make his Major League debut upon his first appearance.

So far over the two top levels of the minor leagues in 2018, Davis has a 2.70 ERA and 48 strikeouts over 36.2 innings.

He will provide the Phillies with a second left handed option out of the bullpen.