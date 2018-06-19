× Police ID bicyclist killed in crash in Derry Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE: The bicyclist killed in Monday night’s crash on East Hersheypark Drive has been identified as 30-year-old Taylor Childs, of Harrisburg, according to Derry Township Police.

The driver of the involved car did immediately stop at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Previously: Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and bicyclist.

The crash occurred on June 18 around 11:25 p.m. on East Hersheypark Drive, east of Laudermilch Road in Derry Township.

A collision between a sedan and bicycle occurred in the westbound lanes of travel, and the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office.

That person’s identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or seen the bicyclist prior to the crash is asked to contact Officer Ken Shank at 717-534-2202.