Police investigating Monday afternoon shooting in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting in Harrisburg.

On June 18 around 1:15 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the 900 block of N. 18th Street.

Police made contact with the victim while he was en route to the hospital.

The victim told police that he had been walking in the area of N 19th and Boas Streets when he heard multiple gun shots.

Then, the victim felt pain in his upper thigh and fell to the ground.

A friend of the victim’s who was in the area saw him fall to the ground and helped transport him to the hospital.

If you have any information relevant to the investigation, you’re contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.