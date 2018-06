× Police investigating Perry County chicken theft

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a chicken theft that resulted in seven chickens being stolen from their Newport home.

The theft occurred between June 16 and 17 along North Front Street.

In addition to the stolen chickens, two feeders, a water dish, and several pounds of feed were taken.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at Newport at 717-567-3110.